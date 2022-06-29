TikTalk: Senor Edison Lopez: ‘I have a passion for my own culture’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Senor Edison Lopez, known as @senoredison on TikTok, who educates his audience on Latino culture, life, and debunking stereotypes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live