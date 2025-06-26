TikTok star Jenna Davis on new country album and chilling performance in ‘M3GAN 2.0’

ABC News Linsey Davis is joined by actor and singer Jenna Davis who reveals how TikTok led to her role as the lead voice in the movie “M3GAN 2.0” and her debut album, “Where Did That Girl Go?”

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live