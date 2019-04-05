Transcript for Tim Cook: I think people 'ought to put their phone down' more often: Part 8

Welcome to apple park. Thank you. Cook has called for the United States to follow the lead of Europe and create tough protections on the mining of private data of consumers. We shouldn't sugarcoat the consequences. This is surveillance. Privacy in itself has become a crisis. It's of that proportion -- A crisis. I think it's a crisis. If you think about it, when I was growing up, one of the worst things, other than, you know, something like hurting somebody or something, was the peeping Tom. You know, somebody looking in the window. The fact is that the people who track on the internet know a lot more about you than if somebody's looking in your window. A lot more. Because you tend to put your thoughts online. You know, what you think about something. You're making money through the app store, on the apps, who are doing things that you think have got us in a crisis. Well, we don't make any money on Facebook. Google. And Google we do make money on the browser. And we've selected Google, frankly, because we believe it's the best browser. He says Americans deserve the best browser and their privacy too. You are not our product. Our products are iPhones and iPads. We treasure your data. We wanna help you keep it private and keep it secure. We're on your side. So he points out they've installed a system on safari which automatically limits access to your data. This is fixable. And we just have to, like we've done every other point in time, when we get together it's amazing what we can do. And we very much are an ally in that fight. And what about that other big issue tonight, all the social media apps, the video games, the streaming services that have us spending hours and hours on the phones in our pockets? Do you make money from how long people stay on the iPhone? No. No. Now we make money if we can convince you to buy an iPhone. And so it's kind of a straightforward and honest business model. But I don't want you using the product a lot. In fact, if you're using it a lot, there's probably something we should do to make your use more productive. He said this at a time magazine event. If you're looking at your phone more than you're looking into someone's eyes, you're doing the wrong thing. When you see people at a restaurant and everybody's got their phone out, what do you think? I think they ought to put their phone down and look at who they're talking to or having dinner with. But -- but I totally recognize that it is their decision. Are they happy with the time they are spending? Are they happy with the number of notifications they are getting? And last year apple started sending us a weekly notification of how much time you're spending and there is a clear place on your settings where you can check every day how much you're spending on each app. How many notifications you're getting. How often you pick up the phone. I think that all of these make people smarter and make people more aware of what they're doing. And I think that's the first step to change is fundamentally recognizing, you know, where we all are. Are you using less screen time? I'm not using less screen time. However, what I changed in a big way were notifications. Remember the average person unlocks the phone 80 times a day. The first time I measured mine I was around 200. 200. 200. And I'm much more cognizant now of picking up the phone. I do it a lot less. And cook says he is ready for whatever it takes for parents with children. In 2008 apple started creating ways parents could control the apps children are using, the amount of time they were spending on them. Android phones have similar tools. But cook restates parents want to make those decisions themselves. Something that we together need to fix. And fix is defined differently for you and I and everyone that's watching tonight. There's no standard for parenting, as we both know. People have different views about what should be allowed and not. So tonight he's inviting everyone send him your ideas. So if parents have ideas or is there a special place? They can send it to me. Everybody has my e-mail address. I get notes from parents all the time. They have great ideas. And I'm sure there will be more things that we will do. But he stills believes the iPhone can make our lives richer just as they did at the very start. Do you ever have second thoughts about having been part of creating something that has now become, whatever the word is, addictive, compulsive, mesmerizing? The positive is overwhelming. There's an extraordinary amount of productive things that people do. But what we feel is that we all have to take ownership over the things that are not good. And we've always done that, Diane. What we want to build the -- our products to do is to enrich your life, do something you couldn't do without it. That's what gets us excited. Since we talked to apple, we received statements from Google and Facebook about screen time. They say they have many tools to help families manage. Google said, "We have been working hard to add key capabilities right into our products to help people find a better balance." Facebook said, "We want people to find the time they spend on Facebook to be valuable, even if that means they spend less time overall."

