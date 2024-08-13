Tim Walz launches solo campaign tour in Los Angeles

The Democratic vice presidential candidate spoke before an audience of union members. The campaign stop was hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention.

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live