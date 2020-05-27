Timelapse shows clouds rolling above Chicago

More
The video was taken days after reports of wind damage, funnel clouds and hail.
0:59 | 05/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Timelapse shows clouds rolling above Chicago
Now. I mean. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"The video was taken days after reports of wind damage, funnel clouds and hail.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70905068","title":"Timelapse shows clouds rolling above Chicago","url":"/US/video/timelapse-shows-clouds-rolling-chicago-70905068"}