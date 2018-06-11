Tip line established amid desperate search for abducted 13-year-old girl

More
Hania Aguilar, 13, was kidnapped Monday at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton, North Carolina.
1:46 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tip line established amid desperate search for abducted 13-year-old girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58995681,"title":"Tip line established amid desperate search for abducted 13-year-old girl","duration":"1:46","description":"Hania Aguilar, 13, was kidnapped Monday at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton, North Carolina.","url":"/US/video/tip-line-established-amid-desperate-search-abducted-13-58995681","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.