Transcript for Toddler killed at birthday party

Adrian Alistair is heartbroken remembering his little cousin ally shall LaFrentz could delay. We have fallen. Always go it would stay over legs. The three year old was murdered Saturday in a senseless act of gun violence shot dead after his own birthday party at justice who it. That is which who bit. Amy. PM in the area of northeast 158. Street. And North Miami avenue officers came out after receiving a shot spotter alert warning of gunfire. A neighbor says he heard dozens of shots I would few days. Anywhere from thirty feet shot. Officers say when they arrive to the short term rental home being used for the party. They found allies are suffering from gunshot wounds. Alastair had already left the party and says a relative called to tell him what happened in this sit. I'll let you got shot. It there's no Bordeaux. Officers took a light show all the way to the hospital in a police car but it was too late additional victim a 21 year old woman. Was also shot and transported to aventura hospital. Police investigate this heinous crime. These grieving cousin has a message for the person or persons responsible it picked someone life. Detectives visited the gates. And his date and date night.

