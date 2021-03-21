Toddler says tearful goodbye to grandpa

More
A viral video shows a 2-year-old girl waving a tearful goodbye to her grandfather in Greenville, North Carolina.
0:29 | 03/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddler says tearful goodbye to grandpa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"A viral video shows a 2-year-old girl waving a tearful goodbye to her grandfather in Greenville, North Carolina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76592023","title":"Toddler says tearful goodbye to grandpa","url":"/US/video/toddler-tearful-goodbye-grandpa-76592023"}