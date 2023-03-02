Top NFL draft prospect surrenders to police for role in deadly car crash

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is facing charges of reckless driving and racing in connection to a deadly crash just hours after the team’s national championship parade.

March 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live