Top shopping tips for July 4 holiday weekend sales

More
Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, discusses what to buy and what to avoid during Fourth of July sales, and tips for planning ahead for Christmas holiday shopping.
3:54 | 07/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top shopping tips for July 4 holiday weekend sales

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:54","description":"Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, discusses what to buy and what to avoid during Fourth of July sales, and tips for planning ahead for Christmas holiday shopping.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78643620","title":"Top shopping tips for July 4 holiday weekend sales","url":"/US/video/top-shopping-tips-july-holiday-weekend-sales-78643620"}