Transcript for Tornadoes, flash floods move through Southern US

I think a closer look now your Monday morning forecast. On the radar right now the line of severe storms that spawned tornadoes earlier is approaching the southeast coast damaging winds are possible from Texas to Georgia. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Parts of Florida could see one to three inches of rain before the storms move out later today. Looking at today's high temperatures 72 degrees in Atlanta fifties and the northeast today sixties from Chicago to Seattle. 77 and Dallas eighties in New Orleans and Phoenix so anyone in Albuquerque.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.