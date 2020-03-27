Transcript for Tourism in Southern California at standstill

Cruise ships docked at the Port of Long Beach thousands of rental cars take over parking lots of unused stadiums across Alley in Orange County. And in Victorville this week dozens of commercial planes are rhyme daily at this 240. Acre storage facility each his event centers hotels and theme parks in Orange County deserted in the days leading up to spring break. At the center of it all in nationwide call to stop the spread of Coke at nineteen with social distancing. The tourism industry here as in many other places is at a standstill. According to the communications director with the city of Anaheim Mike Lister 60% of the city's 355. Million Dollar General fund this year. Comes from tourism and a lot of that mr. spreads into the rest of both seat. We see thirty million visitors a year or two Anaheim. And countywide. That number is about 44 million. In an emergency meeting. If past fifteen million dollars will go toward families and meet and marketing and other major attraction bringing terrorists to the area and relying on their business. West Coast beaches like surf city US same. This virus is affecting. I think they're very fabric of our economic. DNA in an eight way Huntington Beach like others throughout the county remains open but they're parking lots are closed in hopes of preventing crowding. The president visit Huntington Beach sun's heat heat to see taken from the community because we. Camera or hold on to and dollar that's what we're gonna do. This flight at Angel Stadium is just another example of the standstill our nation's tourism industry sit sent enterprise rent a car contacted senior staff saying. There's just no demand for these eight Alvin rental cars sold they'll stick here in storage until about mid April. Reporting in Anaheim Jessica retinal blatt 87 Eyewitness News.

