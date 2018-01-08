Transcript for Town's entire police force resigns over working conditions

And to Massachusetts now where the entire police department in one town has walked off the job resigning in protest. Officers in the small town of bland for blame. What they call unsafe working conditions including poor equipment and low staffing levels the 12100 residents have been told to. Call state police with any emergencies. A shark that was stolen from me Texas aquarium and wheeled away any baby stroller is accurate belongs this morning. Surveillance video from the San Antonio clarion should be NAND lifting the shark out of the water followed by a second man carrying a blanket. Police say they wrapped the blanket around the shark and walked away the Denny tip on social media helped lead police to the shark and a suspect. News. And are based. Aaron it sailed for 300 or so motive. Strickland has to be. We never. Like this but or. Aquarium employees were cheering when police returned to stolen shark one man is under arrest after confessing. Another man and a woman are also voicing charges.

