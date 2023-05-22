Tracking travel trouble spots ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore is tracking severe storms in west Texas and Oklahoma as parts of Florida could see a lot of rain ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

May 22, 2023

