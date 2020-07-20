Trader Joe’s to change ethnic food packaging

More than 1,400 people signed a petition, calling the food packaging “racist.”
0:19 | 07/20/20

Comments
Trader Joe's supermarket chain is under fire. It's being Ers and change some of the names of its ethnic foods an online petition claims brands like trader Maine for Asian food. Trader Jose for Mexican products and a reunion Joseph for Middle Eastern products promotes racial stereotypes in response the company says it was already working on removing such names.

