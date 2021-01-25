Transcript for Transgender military ban lifted

President Biden is wasting no time resigning more than thirty executive orders and actions since taking office last week as president to these days mostly do when they start their terms today. President Biden overturned the ban on transgender Americans serving in the military in order that president trump put into place back in 22017. When he came into office. Now some who have wanted to serve their country but couldn't should as soon again have the opportunity to do so in one of them. Joins us now. It lets tell me. Is one of the plaintiffs in a federal court case that challenge trumps van. On good terms transgender Americans serving in the military good afternoon nick. I thank you for having me thanks for being herself. I thought why would react when you heard the president Biden came through on a campaign promise and overturned this man. I am absolutely thrilled that president Biden has come through response to overturn the transient military. I was trying to enlist in the united states military for years are either in the US air force or being the army ROTC programs I participated in four. Approximately a year. So I am just. Absolutely thrilled to finally be able to get a chance and be judged on nothing but my merit and my abilities. And nick you weren't in the military at when the band started so what made you decide to take legal action against it. Something that I wouldn't do for my entire life. I was in the process of enlisting in band and the opportunity to take legal action just presented assaults. Our I was asked to join the cause and I decided it was time for me to stop sitting on the site. And you really take more leadership role in doing something truly believe it. And Nikki it just a little bit about your journey abound about what inspired you. To seek to serve the country in in the military and how you got to where you are on that. And also you know how are you think this. Will impact transgender Americans in general even those who don't go to the military. They'd like I said military service is something of an interest in for a very long time. I have been gay college student for a very long time as well minefields specialty it is global security and counterterrorism. And I really feel like I have a lot to are for the military in that area. And Santa feel of the military or the law to offer me a slow as far as experience. And I think that the overturning of this loser or misuse or transgendered people all across the border because this really sends a message that we are just like everybody else we are as capable as qualified as willing as anybody else is and we should be treated just like everyone else. All right Nicholas Talbott well thanks so much good luck and thanks for your service to country as well. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.