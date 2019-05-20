Transcript for Transgender woman brutally attacked on video last month fatally shot in Dallas

It is these horrific images where people in Dallas learn Malaysia broker's name the transgender woman was brutally attacked outside oak cliff apartment complex in April. Tonight the victim was positively identified. As Malaysia -- or Dallas police named her again. Detectives found Booker face down early Saturday morning in the 7200 block of Glen valley drive after officers responded to a shooting call. I'm just really speechless Rodney Kelly lives nearby says he had no idea anyone had been killed. But admit after that video he knows brokers story well. After her attack in April Dallas detectives were to identify those seen throwing punches here. One arrest was made tonight dvds says there is nothing yet to connect that individual. To brokers murder. Hate crimes if you will. Are serious topic we at the Dallas Police Department take him serious in his just unacceptable. This evening community activists gathered. Called in for justice for book. She never had to change its tonight Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings adding I'm deeply saddened to learn of the murder of Malaysia Booker. I call on anyone with information on this homicide to contact DPD. And we will find the perpetrators in Dallas I'm David go once.

