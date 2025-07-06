Travis County, Texas, devastated by flash floods

Travis County Judge Andy Brown joins ABC News Live to discuss flooding in and around Austin, Texas.

July 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live