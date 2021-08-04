Trial testimony arguing Chauvin used excessive force is ‘convincing,’ expert says

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News contributor and host for the Law & Crime Network Brian Buckmire about the Derek Chauvin trial testimony and arguments.
3:45 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trial testimony arguing Chauvin used excessive force is ‘convincing,’ expert says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:45","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News contributor and host for the Law & Crime Network Brian Buckmire about the Derek Chauvin trial testimony and arguments.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76934435","title":"Trial testimony arguing Chauvin used excessive force is ‘convincing,’ expert says","url":"/US/video/trial-testimony-arguing-chauvin-excessive-force-convincing-expert-76934435"}