Transcript for Tributes pour in on social media for Larry King

Tributes pouring it on social media for broadcasting legend Larry Kane following the news of his death. Christy Alley writing one of the only talk show hosts who let you talk his colleagues remembering him as well. CNN's Jim Acosta tweeting. He will be missed by so many CNN employees past and present. Wearing his trademark suspenders Larry King became a fixture on CNN back in 1985. This is the premiere edition of Larry King lives. Becoming the reigning king of the television interview. Interviewing world leaders first used to like distant or. This is best job on earth minutes. It's an extraordinary privilege celebrity's. And countless others an estimated 50000. Interviews during his entire career. Signing off for the last time and when he ten after 25 years on CNN. Good evening and welcome to the last Larry King Live born in Brooklyn in 1933. King sipping Guinness world record for the longest running show in the same time slot. On the same network York's governor Andrew Cuomo writing on Twitter. Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who became a newsman who interviewed the news makers. Married eight times to seven women his final and longest mayors to Sean Kane over the years king battled a number of health issues including a heart attack. Lung and prostate cancer an. A near fatal stroke that left him in a coma for two weeks in between nineteen his family says he was hospitalized after Christmas and passed away Saturday at cedars Sinai medical center in Los Angeles. And I like to your mother someone who greatly contributed. To the profession they chose to be. An estimated a drop better. Is being there. Larry King was 87. Alex portray ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.