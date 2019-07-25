Transcript for Triple-digit temperatures in store for California

A look at your weather this Thursday morning. There are more than 100 active wildfires raging across the west and Alaska Bernie more than two million acres. Eleven states are reporting large active fires Arizona has the most with the lab and forecasters are worried that the flames will expand with soaring temperatures in the west. Looking at today's high temperatures it's in the eighties in new York and Washington DC eighties from Seattle to Los Angeles and 107 and Phoenix but. Here in the northeast looking pretty nice.

