Troopers rescue woman whose car couldn't stop on Ohio highway

More
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released footage of a female driver whose car wouldn’t slow down or stop on a busy interstate.
1:09 | 05/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Troopers rescue woman whose car couldn't stop on Ohio highway
The and it is Becky. I needed a lift and hit me right now look at. He asked to break it on anything I now I want you to take over your emergency brake. You hear me. Now not. They can Becky. All right a couple of severe emergency brake. And it gradually. Pull back a little bit and see if it slows me down at all. And I get a slightly down at all. It does. Greg lowered them. I mean. And I felt good. Car park.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"The Ohio State Highway Patrol released footage of a female driver whose car wouldn’t slow down or stop on a busy interstate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70941124","title":"Troopers rescue woman whose car couldn't stop on Ohio highway","url":"/US/video/troopers-rescue-woman-car-stop-ohio-highway-70941124"}