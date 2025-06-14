Troops in revolutionary garb march in the DC military parade

The Army's 250th anniversary parade kicks off with the Army Band and troops in revolutionary garb.

June 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live