Transcript for Tropical Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana coast

Right now a hurricane warning is in F fact on the Louisiana coast. From intra coastal city all the way to grand IL we are in the final hours that residents have time to prepare for the storm next cunning. Right here in sick for more poorly the wind is blowing its men and very windy morning. With clouds moving rapidly but as it's kind of a ghost town it seems like most people here. Had cleared out as the tropical storm Barry is set to make landfall sometime tomorrow morning. In people in places like this one have been preparing. They're cleaning to get out of town before the storm makes land fall hoping they damage won't be as bad as what they've seen in the past. Prior storms we've had mud in the camp we've been. At law during one storm we had to obviously room violently we pulled the paneling now. On the bottom floor there'd fish and all kinds of things in there that knew that we didn't. Didn't expect. Like I said it's kind of a ghost town here in several more point really haven't seen any signs of life and we've been down here. For hours at looks like everyone has tied their things that brought everything inside and shot there storm shatters. For the most part as this storm approaches in the less than a gang in tipper more point eight adding bright and dark reporting.

