Tropical Storm Chantal downgraded to tropical depression

Tropical Storm Chantal was downgraded after making landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

July 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live