-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence threatens Myrtle Beach
-
Now Playing: Gas stations collapse in NC as Florence rages
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Florence pushes through the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Florence sucks out ocean water at Sullivan's Island near Charleston
-
Now Playing: Volunteers rescue residents, pets from flooded homes during Florence
-
Now Playing: Senator got letter accusing SCOTUS pick of sexual assault: Reports
-
Now Playing: Teen killed an at least 25 injured in gas explosions outside Boston
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort agrees to cooperate with special counsel
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence's outer bands reaching South Carolina
-
Now Playing: At least 5 fatalities during Hurricane Florence, including baby
-
Now Playing: Authorities cracking down on price-gouging during Florence
-
Now Playing: NC city, situated between 2 rivers, hit hard by Florence
-
Now Playing: Family of Botham Jean demands for firing of Dallas police officer
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Florence brings damaging winds to parts of North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Dogs rescued from Florence floodwaters in Jacksonville, North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Apps, social media can play life-saving roles during hurricanes
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence reclassified to a tropical storm
-
Now Playing: At least 4 dead, including mom and infant, as Florence pounds Carolina coast
-
Now Playing: Cats rescued from NC floodwaters
-
Now Playing: ICYMI: The most hilarious high school ID photos ever