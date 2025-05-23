Trump to address West Point graduates

President Donald Trump is slated to speak before this year's West Point graduates on Saturday.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live