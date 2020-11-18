Transcript for Trump administration continues to refuse to share info with Biden transition team

And president elect Biden is holding a roundtable with health care workers on the pandemic today the meaning comes as his transition team. Is calling on the trump administration to provide access to critical information and resources. Figure move bays in Wilmington Delaware with more on this stage good morning what is Biden's team. Most concerned about right now when it comes to the delay transition. Good morning Diane. Of course there are a lot of top concerns the most urgently each is the pandemic of right now the administration is where she using to work with the Biden transition team coach so right now the -- team has not been able to talk conduct of county when the -- in nineteen task force work she did any information on operation were ignored the -- just nightmarish distributing a vaccine will be once it's -- and -- the bite and he is saying this is hurting them on multiple fronts including cash not being able to prepare for what would happen once they take offense including shot preparing for a potential masks shortage or even cash figuring out what restrictions should be put in place for these hot spots that are popping up all across the country which we heard earlier and that the leaders of several held here associations are rebuking the president in an uncharacteristic -- telling him that hey you need to really work with -- Biden transition team to clinch this is really critical in American lives are a lot. And president Schaub also fired the country's top cyber security official after he publicly contradicted the president's false claims about voter fraud how does the Biden team responding to that news. So surprisingly we haven't heard directly from the president elect himself however people close to him are responding to death ABC news received a statement from one of his spokespeople on the transition teen's name match at crabs should beach commended for his service in protecting our election not fired for telling the truth will also heard from Louisiana Congressman Lynch are scheduled Christian who's going into the upcoming Biden administration is a senior advisor he's not that that is Byron is dangerous she and that the president's behavior should strike in the American people. And failed presidential campaign is still fighting legal battles already election as well where do many things stand with those lawsuits. Overall all of these legal battles are going nowhere they have not been able to proving sort of widespread voter fraud anywhere should the president his team his campaign as well as to supporters have found about eighteen lawsuits across five different states and sold for fourteen of them have either been denied. Too early now woods Ron or had some sort of unfavorable outcome for the presidential not going very well for them she wanted her outstanding have no. No chance at all of overturning this election which to get some perspective in 2016. At trump won the state of Michigan which by about 111000 ballots fast forward to this year coach Chris elected bite it is projected to win nasty with nearly a 150000. Votes so last night the campaign spokesperson savage sent to ABC news that they are convincingly winning the state of Michigan and that locals officials beer on the election boards have not found any voter fraud at all in fact this is in spite of the president's quote desperate lice. All right figure moving forest and Wilmington Delaware and thanks.

