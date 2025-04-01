Trump administration’s involvement grows on college campuses

Sophie Beren, founder and CEO of The Conversationalist, warns that restriction on free speech and viewpoints is “the last thing” college campuses need.

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live