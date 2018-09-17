Transcript for Trump aide speaks out on SCOTUS nominee

I am Karen Travers let's go inside who played its. Eight completely false allegation that's what Greg Kavanagh has to say about the charges by Christine lazy for that he sexually assaulted her. At a party back in the 1980s. The president's Supreme Court nominee issuing a new statement Monday morning that reads. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes to her. Or to anyone Brett Cavanaugh ads in the statement quote that he had no idea who was making his accusation until she identified herself yesterday. Cavanaugh says he is willing to go before the senate judiciary committee to refute what he says is a false allegation and defend his integrity. White House counselor tallying Conway this morning told reporters she has spoken battling with the president about these allegations. And this is what she had to say. She should not he ends up she's not be ignored. She should testify under. And just do it on Capitol Hill but that's up to the Senate Judiciary Committee they need to decide before she did and I have and judge captain Austin also testify as to be. 36 year old allegation he said. So the White House making it clear that it is now up to the senate judiciary committee to decide how this will go forward Cavanaugh will be willing to talk to members of that committee. And they can figure out then what the next step is I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

