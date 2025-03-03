Trump announces $100B investment from Taiwan semiconductor manufacturer

At the White House, President Donald Trump announced Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will be investing at least $100 billion in the U.S. to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

March 3, 2025

