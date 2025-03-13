Trump appeals to SCOTUS on birthright citizenship

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to significantly narrow nationwide injunctions blocking his order redefining birthright citizenship in the U.S.

March 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live