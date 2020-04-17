Trump approves major disaster declaration for American Samoa

More
All 50 U.S. states and all territories are under major disaster declaration for the first time in American history.
0:49 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump approves major disaster declaration for American Samoa
The president's direction of the full resources the federal government to bear today. President approved a major disaster declaration for American Samoa. And now all fifty states and all territories are under major disaster declarations. For the first time in American history. At this present moment 33000. National Guardsmen are on duty. 5500. Active duty military personnel have been deployed to nine states. Including 716. Medical professionals doctors and nurses. We deployed out fourteen different hospitals today. Among those were ten hospitals in New York City. And military personnel were also serving today in hospitals in Connecticut Texas Louisiana. And New Jersey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"All 50 U.S. states and all territories are under major disaster declaration for the first time in American history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70218226","title":"Trump approves major disaster declaration for American Samoa","url":"/US/video/trump-approves-major-disaster-declaration-american-samoa-70218226"}