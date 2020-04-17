Transcript for Trump approves major disaster declaration for American Samoa

The president's direction of the full resources the federal government to bear today. President approved a major disaster declaration for American Samoa. And now all fifty states and all territories are under major disaster declarations. For the first time in American history. At this present moment 33000. National Guardsmen are on duty. 5500. Active duty military personnel have been deployed to nine states. Including 716. Medical professionals doctors and nurses. We deployed out fourteen different hospitals today. Among those were ten hospitals in New York City. And military personnel were also serving today in hospitals in Connecticut Texas Louisiana. And New Jersey.

