Trump to attend Super Bowl LIX in 'safest city in America'

ABC News’ Luke Barr discusses the president’s plans to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, marking the first time a sitting president will appear at the game.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live