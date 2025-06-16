Trump attends G7 opening session as leaders acknowledge global 'turning point'

President Donald Trump focuses on war and trade while attending the G7 summit in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live