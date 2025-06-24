Trump could become ‘greatest peacemaker’ of 21st century: Former Israeli diplomat

Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., says many things are possible in the Middle East, “if Iran is truly neutralized.”

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live