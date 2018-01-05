Transcript for Trump blasts special counsel as caravan migrants camp at border

We are on location today covering all the way to stories. Across the country and around the world bringing you up to speed here. On number of stores were tracking today including a severe weather outbreak in the middle of the country we are on store watch a forecast is ahead meanwhile were down at the border with Mexico. That's where that caravan of migrants has been camp out trying to get into the United States we understand the first have stepped foot on US soil are Mac tuchman is there. Were also tracking the highest gas prices they had get ready for your summer vacations. Could be the highest gas prices in four years or Eva program easier their New York City we'll have a live report just a second but we want to start. Over the white house with a number of major headlines this morning facing president trump the first of which. Broke late yesterday on the list of questions that special counts are Robert Mueller. Hopes to ask the president the president this morning. Tweeting back about that supposedly are Karen Travers is there on the north lawn care and great to see you. Opt 49 questions the president. Got a long list of facing consider there weren't these questions come from what he's in about. Act mornings at and is listed came at a new York times of about four dozen questions that Robert Mueller once president trot as part of this Russia broke. And is sources confirmed that that list is authentic and it was developed during the ongoing negotiations between the smaller team and the president's lawyers. The president tweeting this morning that it was disgraceful. That these questions were leaked to the media. And he once again launched into their vigorous defense of himself but he said there was no collusion. And no. Questions about collusion but DeVon want me. Areas of the four areas that these questions focused on is campaign coordination with Russia and there's a specific question and it's raising. A lot of interest today the question is. What knowledge did you or any did what knowledge do you have it any outreach by your campaign including bike home can't afford to Russia. About potential assistance to the campaign. And DeVon legal experts are looking at that in saying. Mueller might have a lot of information to lead to a question like that. And of course now the question is. The press can actually go through witnessed it down Devin we know he has said many times he wants to talk to Mahler 100%. You would under backtracked sometimes but where things stand now is that yes he does. But some legal experts say looking at this list there is no way a you can how the president sit down he could get tripped up and say something incriminating himself. Yet Karen a lot of these questions pretty open and it you can see how the president challenged. To answer them knowing what Robert Mueller knows in fact that you've been doing some reporting on this. The whole fact that this this with be likely from the president's team. May have been a move on their part to convince him not to do this. And you know we've certainly over the last year had seen very little to zero information coming out of the special counsel Bob that they wouldn't confirm anything or. Talk about this list that was published last thing at the New York Times. But we have certainly seen debates among the president's lawyers about what the president should or should not do when it comes to an interview with Robert Mueller course just a couple weeks ago the president's lead attorney John down resigned and sources told us that that was in large part because he thought the president of not listening to his advice so he take the president's public statements that he wants to sit down with Mahler. And then sources saying that one of his lawyers quit. It is the president wasn't listening to them certainly get the impression and the president's lawyers are saying put the brakes on this you cannot go forward. All right we'll see if that materializes we know those negotiations for an interview are still under way meanwhile another big interview. Headline Brothers this morning involving chief of staff John Calley late yesterday a report without that chief of staff had allegedly called the president an idiot behind closed doors. Kelly very vehemently pushing back on that Karen. What's the White House saying this morning about where Kelly stands at the president. That things are good right now between the president and John Kelly in of course over the last couple months there has been no secret that there's been moments of tension times where it seemed like John Kelly with going to be the want to quit. Other times where it seemed like a president with his frustrations with his chief of staff was going to push him out. Tonight though John Kelly issue that very rare public rebuke to that article couple articles saying he called me. Idiot and he said that in the president of a strong and candid relationship and they note that that reporting was total BS but you know DeVon you look at. Last fall. The secretary of state at the time Rex Tillerson pushing back on reports that he called the president a moron now the chief of staff saying he did not call the president an idiot. That's right and Kelly call that I think complete BS. Interest and we don't know direct response from the president and that's Kelly's. Certainly something to watch him at cirrus Sanders today lasting Karen. Got to ask you about Sanders making her first entered back and read your map that white house correspondents' dinner. Bob you know she's appeared pretty stone faced on stage an indication of how she's going weigh in on back controversy that White House hasn't said that she would bring it up herself but they are certainly expecting that. Somebody in the room today everything is going to ask her about how that context of the question comes up wealthy. But this will be the first time that we heard publicly from Sarah's Anderson that. Controversial. Comedy act on Saturday night at the White House right now you know you'll be their character trappers in the White House or want you so much. Meanwhile we are tracking that story that we know the president has his eyes and that inspector man. Latin American migrants capped out at the southern US border understand the first batch of the migrants has made it into the United States or Matt Gutman is there. And Hebert just the latest without now. Get the force activists island's neighbors is now just the other side of this order for all Americans and it's. They're being interviewed right now applications. He shall. So far. And both children and 118 you know male. In the meantime is there that's replies he's being reviewed and again this does not mean that they get entered the United States means that they. Our process advocates it detection standards somewhere in the United States men and women are separated. While there asylum application. Anything to spot something it's called credible fear in her. Basically they have few customs border protection agents that. They have incredible fear of persecution it appears that it's good news or everybody here is first few people. Through the door after thirty hours of waiting here but I want to take a look around. And what's runup none of this here. Basically 35 hours ago they and a half ago. People have now. Set up this makeshift tent camp he's the 150 others who are still waiting their turn they are told it could BP and other it. Get their application. So with a little kitchen that's been established. These kids. It has been drizzling here it cooled at night in Tijuana so conditions are little bit comfortable people trying to do whatever they hand you. Make themselves comfortable as. Softer we're still waking up sleeping but. Are speaking out here and what you're seeing. Are here. There is an active minds none of this was your a couple of days ago Mexican officials initially came here to tell people this in could be a long way. We think should move to a shelter where you'll have so he's bathrooms things will be more comfortable. It was that no. One of the reasons they that they are doing this is to create. They want the media they want to thank you want awareness of what's going on incident perfectly content after. Month on the road in 2000 miles of trekking buses. Trains come great cars literally sitting on scrap metal. To hunker down on this cold concrete. It's just one less effort and you don't want to see what babies. Here and they're actually tune if but it can't expect it looked like. Because US Customs and Border Protection has not allowed anybody into the facility because they sit they are at. A city that's that was bees bees do we going it created its backlog of the civil caravan might. These that people what they been here the next but these. On this side all seated there for a beach on the are also Seeking Asylum in. Now from violence state will look and nights and Clark dean that part of Mexico credit truthfully. They don't have to wait their turn so they'd say you know. The micro inserts it from there. About. Two and now bear none. Or whatever it's been happening inside that we're. And border protection saying that they're unable to process anybody it's created a significant backlog of at least a couple hundred people are. All the time as this has been happening. There has been that was media attention all the networks here. You sort of agree. Outs on the perimeter of his hand. And yet that is created for us the journalists and of course we should be its. Looking out I mean if there me. It. Is this. But yet Errol whatever every cotton. The media attention. That this artery in this it would raise awareness that violence there countries persecution that any case. On political back to that sense it's. It's it's critical ain't getting simply does not place. First at least you hope that and many people got. Central merit is obviously. But. Where's. Now and advisories. And making these peoples date it here. And here they Marie Martinez. It. Written that wheelchair is it. She asked me and it's there that she actually flip a country of or a couple of years ago she moved Chiapas state southern Mexico. And that there for five years but for some reason. And choose we actually found her and her man who needed her. Held hostage in her house she managed to ski after wild mom. And now she's park is trying. Unites these silent. 2%. Of women. Who are Seeking Asylum where he was it published what team. Have a credible threat of violence or sexual violence against. Anderson there's. Have been recent. Hope that it will be accepted but are also willing to tolerate others and easy years long process. It's the exact thing. It's he's been. The urge to get theirs. It leak detection standards it simply they aren't sexy put on hold it ankle braces some other month. With the that they take with in the bill that would ban him. The United States before they see your judgment final determination of whether or not you are allowed Spain the United States. Again it's something that he very or any thing that's grown here. These people see it stay as long as necessary they are heartened very much by the fact that US Customs and Border Protection is finally start process people. Will they be able to process all 150. Caravan migrants. Michoacan. Answers hope yet again all of this it's perfectly legal silent in the United States. Everybody here again is sure it. Carter thinks the Mac got in for that he will be kept out there for awhile we'll see. How that story develops meantime if you're planning your summer vacation like me you might be thinking about that road trip that means gas prices. And man they look like they could be at record highs at least in the last. Four years or so let's go out to our Eva pilgrims here in New York City at a gas station looks like a busy. Tuesday morning they're eve over the latest on this your reporting tells you we could be seen some of the highest prices in quite some time. We are expecting the highest price that we have seen in any cars. Happening isn't just me. And easy primary that cop of the budget money well you can expect. Let's take a look at those numbers the national average right now as to why that's actually up 482 stats from this time last year experts are predicting. This will be the most expensive driving season since 2014. Analysts are expecting gas average about 274. A gallon this summer that is up. 33 cents from last summer reason would be that so why. And demand global economic growth is boosting demand and it actually cut. The supply overseas because production has been cut out that's driving up crude oil prices and companies are passing on costs. You and me selling out. You can expect that this summer you can see most of us don't really have a whole lot actually. Currently have to get to work. On making and you. Had been planning a percent are planning to. It really does it have to try to budget in a little extra money that trapped at a. That's right we're back and let a few extra cents on the gallon stop us but from our certifications the RE. But but it is getting hit people in the pocketbook and you've been talking about the averages 281. Gallon right now. But that's a big picture average give us the sense of who's going to be hit hardest and who could be facing the cheapest prices. These sort of the usual suspects the state that typically have the highest prices of gas you can expect you're gonna get get a little worse that's your eye out for you Morgan Washington allowed. Ask a Hawaii Connecticut. And Pennsylvania and now on that cheaper at least expensive end of that you got fla New Hampshire Delaware and Georgia. So my best advice to you clean trip. Look at happened scene where gas is cheapest and look at those states Ers. All right that's a good advice all the time and you got a lot of guys with trucks behind their big bands that can also. Downsize those cars maybe an electric vehicles it's even program thank you so much for that reporting out there in New York City. To close out this Tuesday morning we are watching the weather in the middle of the country today it is spring storm season you see the radar here pretty quiet right now. But those afternoon storms with a big heat wave on the way as global fire things up let's go to rob Marciano in the weather center for the latest rob. Got it we are in the midst of a weeklong severe weather event yesterday it was mostly wind and hail this wind at Nebraska setting I'm part time their interstate eighty. A multiple car pileup Acxiom almost thirty cars follow up with fatalities there. So dangerous winds dust storm warning that your last time we've seen Adam those winds whipping it 6065 miles per hour. To hail the size of golf ball size yesterday across parts Nebraska and you expect more that again today when we went away dynamics yet dry line we've got to. We call a triple point that probably will form in eastern parts of Kansas Nebraska easy to spot storms firing missiles and ultimately in Omaha late in the day. Some we carried through the overnights VS BC assortment that he. A threatening hand threat. For some for stronger tornadoes tension there large hail and damaging winds and pay up that's moderate later but tomorrow more widespread with stronger winds more humidity. From northern Texas only up through Kansas City. Tomorrow many days can tornado Alley who's been through an extraordinary drought nor tornadoes in Kansas or Oklahoma the time of the vehicle that we like to come to an end. It today tomorrow or Thursday. Why not threat there this all popping up heat. Finally getting this spring if not summer today into the seventies and way above average across the northern two year and into the lower eighties it's and on Wednesday from DC Philly. New York City closer to ninety. On Thursday when it's summer spring at least beginning its summer. All right thanks rob definitely a heat wave coming here in New York City we are ready for it if you're in the middle country stay safe out there with those storms on the way. That's it for now here at ABC news headquarters in New York please follow the latest reporting from ABC news and abcnews.com and download or ABC news app on your iPhone or electronic device. And kept us here every day at 11 AM on location. Eastern time I'm Devin Dwyer in New York thanks so much for watching.

