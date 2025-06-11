‘Trump wants the chaos’ in LA: Calif. congresswoman

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., says that Los Angeles “would probably have peace” if the National Gard and Marines left the city.

June 11, 2025

