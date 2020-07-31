Transcript for Trump claims Biden will bring ‘chaos and bloodshed’ if elected

Joseph Biden of the radical Epps outrageous campaign against law enforcement. Is the major reason violent crime is surging and Democrat run cities. All across the nation we you have a Democrat. Run city you have a city with problems. If Joseph Biden is elected president they chaos and bloodshed will spread to every community in our land. You'll have day. Portland. Everywhere look at Portland it's like from from. A hundred years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.