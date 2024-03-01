Trump in court Friday for classified documents hearing

ABC News' John Santucci and Contributor Kimberly Wehle talk about what’s at stake for former President Donald Trump in this hearing and how this could affect his campaign.

March 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live