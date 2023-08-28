Trump, other defendants to be arraigned next week in Georgia election case

The plea hearings and arraignments for the 19 defendants are scheduled for Sept. 6, starting at 9:30 a.m. and running at 15-minute intervals through 3 p.m.

August 28, 2023

