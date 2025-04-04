Trump to delay TikTok ban as Walmart throws hat in the ring to buy the app

President Donald Trump is pushing the deadline for TikTok to be banned or sold off by its Chinese-owned parent company, as sources say Walmart is actively considering buying the app.

April 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live