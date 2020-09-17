Trump disputes CDC director’s vaccine timeline

More
The president denied Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s earlier comments that any possible COVID-19 vaccine would not be widely available until next year.
1:46 | 09/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump disputes CDC director’s vaccine timeline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"The president denied Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s earlier comments that any possible COVID-19 vaccine would not be widely available until next year.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73061939","title":"Trump disputes CDC director’s vaccine timeline ","url":"/US/video/trump-disputes-cdc-directors-vaccine-timeline-73061939"}