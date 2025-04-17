Trump says he's eager for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's 'termination'

It was not clear whether Trump’s comments indicated a desire to remove Powell from his position or an eagerness for the completion of Powell’s term as Fed chair in 2026.

April 17, 2025

