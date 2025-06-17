Trump economic advisor: Not passing 'big, beautiful bill' would be a 'catastrophe'

Stephen Miran, chairman of the U.S. Council of Economic Advisors, discusses President Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' as it works its way through the Senate.

June 17, 2025

