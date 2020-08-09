Trump to expand offshore drilling moratorium to Florida's Atlantic coast

President Donald Trump announced he was extending and expanding a ban on new offshore drilling sites off the Florida coast as well as Georgia and South Carolina.
0:28 | 09/08/20

Today have a very important announcement I don't know of its bigger than the things we just. Announced that the things that we've already done or we're in the process of completing. In a few moments I will sign a presidential order extending the moratorium. On offshore drilling on Florida's Gulf Coast. And expanding it to Florida's Atlantic coast as well as because. Of Georgia and South Carolina.

