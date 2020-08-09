Transcript for Trump to expand offshore drilling moratorium to Florida's Atlantic coast

Today have a very important announcement I don't know of its bigger than the things we just. Announced that the things that we've already done or we're in the process of completing. In a few moments I will sign a presidential order extending the moratorium. On offshore drilling on Florida's Gulf Coast. And expanding it to Florida's Atlantic coast as well as because. Of Georgia and South Carolina.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.