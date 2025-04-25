Trump ‘frustrated’ with Putin: Time correspondent

Time magazine senior political correspondent Eric Cortellessa discusses his exclusive interview with President Donald Trump.

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live