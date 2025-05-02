Trump says he'll rename Veterans Day

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he is renaming Veterans Day, which is on Nov. 11, as "Victory Day for World War I" and May 8 as "Victory Day for World War II.”

May 2, 2025

