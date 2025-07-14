Trump tried 'everything humanly possible' to reach peace in Ukraine: Peter Navarro

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro explains President Donald Trump's 100% tariff threat on Russia if no deal with Ukraine is reached within the next 50 days.

July 14, 2025

