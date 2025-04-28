Trump immigration policies put due process in question

ABC News' Matt Rivers reports on President Donald Trump's ramped-up arrests, deportation threats and detention of immigrants as he pledges to defend the southern border.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live